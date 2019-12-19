How do you solve a problem like Maria?

Bill Kenwright’s production of one of the greatest family musicals of all time The Sound of Music returns to the Millennium Forum in 2020.

This musical masterpiece tells the true story of the world-famous Trapp family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War. The hit show arrives at the Millennium Forum on Tuesday, February 4 for a week-long run.

Tickets on sale now for The Sound of Music at the Millennium Forum in 2020.

Playing the role of Maria in this spectacular production will be Emilie Fleming. Emilie became a household name when she was a finalist in BBC One’s Over the Rainbow with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Her musical theatre credits include the West End’s 20th Anniversary production of Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre.

Andrew Lancel will reprise his role as Captain von Trapp. Andrew is best known as super-villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street, a role that earned him a ‘Villain of the Year’ award at the British Soap Awards. He also played DI Neil Manson in the long-running ITV television series The Bill. His numerous stage credits include Bill Kenwright’s touring productions of The Small Hand and Twelve Angry Men. Andrew starred in The Man Who Made The Beatles in Liverpool and London, and most recently appeared on stage in the UK tour of The Lady Vanishes.

Welsh soprano Megan Llewellyn will play the role of Mother Abbess and will be joined by Howard Samuels (Max), Michael Anderson (Rolf), Nicole Farrar (Liesl), Alex Evans (Herr Zeller) Zoe Ann Brown (Sister Margaretta), Georgina Hagen (Sister Berthe), Katie Shearman (Sister Sophia), Sophie Christine (Ursula), Olivia Alexander (Baroness Elberfeld), Jon de Ville (Franz), Wendy-Lee Purdy (Frau Schmidt), Paul Lavers (Admiral von Schreiber), Sam Tithecott (Baron Elberfeld) and Jack Churms (Swing).

Producer Bill Kenwright said: “The music and narrative of The Sound of Music are timeless. It’s a beautiful story about family and hope. The score transcends generations and the songs are known and loved by everyone.”

It all began with the story of the Trapp Family Singers and Baroness Maria von Trapp’s 1949 autobiography, which inspired Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse to create a Broadway musical in 1959. The unforgettable score features some of the most memorable songs ever performed on stage, including Edelweiss, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, So Long, Farewell and of course, the iconic title song, The Sound of Music.

This wonderfully lavish staging of the classic musical has delighted audiences and critics alike. Produced by Bill Kenwright, it is directed by Martin Connor and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Bill Deamer, with musical direction by Jeremy Wootton.

The Sound of Music performs at the Millennium Forum from Tuesday, February 4 to Saturday 8. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.