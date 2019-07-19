Join ‘Tots and Teddys Singalong’

Now that school’s out for summer, the kids favourite singer Tom Sweeney will be bringing his songs for children and their Teddy Bears to the Alley Theatre on Saturday, August 3 at 2pm in his ‘Tots and Teddys Singalong’.

Tom has been performing children’s shows all over the country for many years and is delighted to be featuring songs from his latest CD ‘Teddy Bear Songs’ at local theatres in the coming weeks. Young children will love joining in with singing, action songs, rhymes and movement in this sunshine party time for the whole family.

Tom Sweeney said: “This is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon in summer with all the family now that the days are carefree and long. These songs are magical, and to hear children and their parents join in the singing and actions is truly very special! So bring the wee ones and their Teddys along!”

Tom will be waiting with a brilliant hour of songs. Tickets are £6 available from the Alley on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com