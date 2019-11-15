Katie plays a ‘perfect’ tribute to Julie Andrews at the Waterside Theatre

Derry songbird, Katie Patton, will be taking on the role of Julie Andrews, alongside musical extraordinaire Ryan Quinn, so why not join this magical duo as they put on a ‘practically perfect’ performance display for audiences?

Speaking ahead of her Waterside Theatre show this Friday, Katie paid tribute to the musical highlighting her journey so far.

Katie explained: “I am a local professional actress and singer with Grandfather Bob Warwick being my inspirational drive. Sadly he passed away last Christmas but he lives on through my family. He was a strong believer in local trade and entrepreneurship setting up Warwick Interiors which my mum has managed for over 20 years!

“As a result, I have organically established and set up my own theatre company Warwick Avenue Productions with my company motto ‘be brave and believe!’ And with this in mind over the last few months, I have been performing in my one-woman show, An Evening with Julie Andrews, showcasing the best of me whilst celebrating the life and career of Dame Julie Andrews.

“I hope to raise awareness and provide more platforms for females on stage and within the arts, producing high-end theatre using local actors and making musical theatre more accessible to performers and attractive to the public. I also want to share my own material, based on personal experiences, that will hopefully connect and resonate with society, with a long term goal to be in the financial position to afford a small percentage of ticket sales from every professional show to go towards Brain Waves NI. I have a theatre right on my doorstep and I am determined to use it as a platform and bring people to the Waterside and share with them high-end theatre using local professionals!”

An Evening with Julie Andrews will be arriving at the Waterfront Theatre, Derry tonight (Friday, November 15).

Katie added: “Throughout the show, I embody the role of iconic Dame Julie Andrews chronologically sharing her life through heartfelt stories and comedic anecdotes connected with her most memorable and recognized songs and performances. The Waterside and Riverside Theatre shows to end the tour this year.”

For tickets go to www.watersidetheatre.com. It’s sure to be Supercalafrgailtsiexpialidotiuos!