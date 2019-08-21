Like Friends? You’ll love this eagerly awaited hit

The eagerly awaited show, Friendsical, which comes to Derry this week.

Friendsical is an original and unique new parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show.

When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

With original new songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?

Playing everyone’s favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel).

They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

The hilarious parody musical, written and directed by Miranda Larson, will arrive at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, August 28 to Saturday 31 as part of an extensive tour.

For tickets and more information visit millenniuforum.co.uk