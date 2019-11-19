Local tenor George Hutton to headline Age NI celebration

Derry tenor George Hutton is to headline a special night of celebration and song in aid of Age NI.

The concert will be held at the iconic Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 6, 2020.

George is no stranger to the stage, having performed across the globe as one of ‘The Five Irish Tenors’, as well as with other top artists. George said:“I am absolutely honoured to have the opportunity to headline at the Ulster Hall. It’s a dream come true for me, especially as I will also be launching my new album on the evening as well.

“What makes the evening extra special is that we’re coming together to support a very worthwhile cause, and helping Age NI be there for older people who have no one else to turn to. I’d encourage anyone looking for a great night to buy their tickets now, and get together to make a difference to older people who need it most.”

Tickets are available via www.ageni.org or contact 028 9033 4455.