Mayor launches busy autumn/winter programme at the Alley

Strabane’s Alley Theatre has a packed programme of events for the autumn/winter season with an array of top comedians, musicians and performers all set to take to the stage over the coming months.

Lovers of choral music are in for a real treat with the return of Strabane Chamber Choir, and Stand Up and Sing – facilitated by Allegri in partnership with City Of Derry International Choir Festival.

Other highlights include a return by filmmaker Colin Stafford Johnston with his ‘My Wild Atlantic Journey’ discovering the western seaboard of Ireland.

Children’s entertainment will include the ever popular Jo Jingles, great for babies up to 4 years old. The classic fairy tales Little Red Riding Hood and Alice in Wonderland, the amazing Fidget Feet with ‘Hatch’ a story of transformation and new beginnings. Little ones can bring their teddys for Teddys Picnic and Lyngo Theatre Group will be back with a heart-warming Christmas Show ‘Heart of Winter’. Also coming up to Christmas don’t miss the panto ‘Aladdin’!

As part of the wider Halloween celebrations taking place in Strabane, the Alley will have an array of spooktacular events with the Halloween Panto ‘Little Make Believe’, Halloween movie ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’, freakishly good workshops and trick or trail tours.

Throughout the autumn season there will also be an extensive arts development programme to get adults and children creative in a range of workshops.

The exhibition programme this season has attracted the best artists from all over Ireland.

Top acts for 2020 include Jake O’Kane, Colin Murphy, Flash Harry, Our Jimmy and American Wrestling – a perfect gift for Christmas.

Launching the autumn/winter 2019 events guide, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle said: “Once again the Alley Theatre has come up with a fantastic selection of drama, music and comedy to suit all tastes and ages.

“This really is a fantastic local facility which is in tune with its audience and offers a platform for some of our best home grown singers – including Chrissy Mac and JP McCauley – as well as international talent.

“I know that the autumn/winter season will continue to attract a dedicated following of theatre and concert goers – and I’m really looking forward to enjoying some of the premier shows on offer over the coming months.

“With an extensive range of music, comedy, dance, drama, workshops, festivals, exhibitions and family shows there certainly is something for everyone at the Alley!”

Tickets for all autumn/winter events at the Alley Theatre are now available at the Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com