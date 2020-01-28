Millennium Forum launches Moves & Melodies

The Millennium Forum recently launched its new age and dementia friendly event, ‘Moves & Melodies’, which will offer older patrons the opportunity to dance, reminisce and sing as part of the theatre’s ongoing commitment to provide an all-inclusive experience for all its customers.

This exciting new 12 month project will continue throughout the year on a monthly basis and features an afternoon of song and dance that will be facilitated by Fiona Logue and Emma Lindsay who will bring their wealth of expertise in music and dance to over fifty participants each month.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cara Hunter, Claire Harkin, Emma Lindsay and Fiona Logue (facilitators), Billy and Dawn Cairns (participants).

The project is part of an ongoing Access programme produced by the Millennium Forum in close collaboration with Access to Arts for All (AAA), a new charity with is supported by and based in the theatre. Professor Dolores O’Reilly, Chairperson of AAA, commented:

“Access to Arts for All, (AAA) are delighted to welcome ‘Moves and Melodies’ to the Millennium Forum; this is an age and dementia friendly event. This project provides another enjoyable and fun-filled opportunity for those in our community who would benefit from it most. AAA are very grateful to our sponsors, especially the Arts Council (NI) and our partner, the Millennium Forum for helping us achieve our aim of widening and increasing participation in the arts for all.”

Lisa Heaney, Box Office & Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, added: “We are delighted to offer this event as part of the continuing development of our accessible performances at the Millennium Forum. We are working incredibly hard to ensure that our venue is fully accessible to all our patrons and we greatly recognise the importance of removing barriers for people living with disabilities. We couldn’t achieve this without the help of our Access sponsors and funding partners Specsavers, Diamond Corrugated, the Arts Council NI and AAA.”

Moves And Melodies is a free event and is now completely sold out. For information on how to be added to the waiting list, contact the Box Office on 02871 264455 or lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk.

Fiona Logue (facilitator), Eamon McCann, David McLaughlin (Millennium Forum Chief Executive), Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cara Hunter, Emma Lindsay (facilitator), Cllr Martin Reilly.

For information on the Millennium Forum accessibility, contact Lisa Heaney, on 71 272779 or email lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk. For businesses who are interested in becoming an Access Partner for the Millennium Forum, contact Cara McCartney on 71 272785 or email caramc@millenniumforum.co.uk