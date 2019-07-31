Muff Festival continues with more family fun

Muff Festival 2019 now in its 39th year literally kicks off on Thursday evening with fancy dress football.

A family friendly evening is planned on Friday with the Opening Parade at 7pm followed by the very popular Soulseekers live on stage at The Treehouse car park at 8pm, bouncy castles will be there to keep little ones entertained whilst not so little ones can enjoy the outdoor entertainment, there is no cost for these

events.

The Squealin Pig is the place to be from 10pm on Friday night with a new King of Muff being crowned – expect games and skills tests as participants compete for the crown! The Mayoral Campaign was hotly contested throughout July by Majella McConnellogue (raising funds for Muff Red Cross) and Cathal Doherty (raising monies for Pieta House), both have been working hard running events in the area and the winner will be announced on the night. The very much in demand Gary Fitzpatrick will be on stage to continue the entertainment into the wee hours.

Saturday continues to be an event packed day with no charge for any festival events or gate charge so we can minimise the cost to families and ensure Muff Festival remains accessible to all with a priority on fun!

Saturday sees a mix of traditional with the craft fair running throughout the day, It’s a Knockout, Teddy Bears Picnic and the Bakeoff. The afternoon brings a new animation workshop, clay modelling and sand art activities for different age groups. Its all about animals in the field on Saturday with pony rides, the pet

show and maybe some birds thrown into the mix. We are seeking any kids to come along to show us their skills at the Talent show on Saturday or any who would like to participate in the Prince Charming or Rose competitions. Saturday evening kicks off with movie and popcorn in an igloo at 6pm! Events move to the Squealin Pig car park with Battle of the Bands at 8pm followed by 80’s/90’s disco with DJ Ois Bosh.

Festival Sunday is an early start for the cyclists doing the Lap of the Foyle. The annual gymkhana takes place in Lenamore Stables from 10:30am. The field events get underway from 12pm beginning with yoga, ending with Lorry Pulling and in between we have everything from bonny baby, fancy dress to a three-legged race with Byrnes Mobile Zoo in the midst of it all! After reinstating the Glamorous Granny competition in 2018, it continues this year in the field on Sunday afternoon.

There is time for reflection with Songs of Praise on Sunday evening at 6pm in the Church of Ireland before the evening activities kick off with Lorry Pulling, an Open air ceili followed by a rave in the cave! After a good nights sleep join us on Monday for the kids treasure hunt in the afternoon followed by results of the Photo competition in T&S and the evening is rounded off with a car treasure hunt leaving from Treehouse car park at 6pm.

A spokesperson added: “We would love your help with keeping our village tidy over the weekend – meet us in the festival field at 8.30am Saturday or Sunday mornings for one hour max to help do some clean-up – local businesses are donating breakfast in appreciation.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the businesses and individuals who were able to donate so generously to make this years festival happen. There will be amusements in the field over the weekend and to minimize the cost for families we will be selling wristbands through the weekend (€10 per day) to allow unlimited access to the majority of amusements.”

Contact us on Facebook - @mufffestival or +44 7387 257102.