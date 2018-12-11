George to be a judge on BBC talent competition

A Derry singer is to appear as a judge on the prime time BBC talent competition ‘All Together Now’.

George Hutton, the acclaimed tenor from the Culmore Road area of the city, is to be one of 100 judges along with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell when the show returns to the screens on Christmas Eve with a celebrity special.

George will also feature as a judge on ‘All Together Now’ in the New Year when it returns for a new series.

The talented singer, whose debut album was released last week, said it was a ‘great opportunity’ for him to appear on the prime time BBC show.

The main judge on the show is Geri Halliwell and it is presented by comedian Rob Beckett.

“He comes around and chats to us after we cast our vote and he is great craic. Anytime he came over to talk to me he always made reference to my accent, he loved the accent.”

Among the other judges are singers who have represented Britain in the Eurovision Song Contest, people who reached the finals of X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

George got the opportunity to appear on the show after he was invited to perform at the Irish Embassy in London earlier this year.

“It was a night in memory of the famous Irish comedian Dave Whelan and also a night of celebration for Lisa McGee, the writer of Derry Girls.

There were BBC executives there, although I didn’t know that at the time. I got a phone call from them a few days later offering me the opportunity to be a judge and I accepted immediately.”

The celebrity edition on Christmas Eve will feature Ben Foden, Omid Djalili, Chris Kamara and Alison Hammond, among many other household names.

“It is a great show and I had such a laugh and had the opportunity to meet so many amazing singers.”

George said viewers might also see him perform on the show.

“There was a really nice moment where myself and a few other judges sing for Geri Halliwell and she loved it.”

It has been a busy few weeks for George, whose debut solo album ‘Chapter One’ debuted in the official top 50 singer/ songwriter charts and he is now looking forward to performing in the Guildhall on Friday night.

“I really can’t wait,” he said.