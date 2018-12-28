Glen Campbell’s daughter to join Daniel O’Donnell at summer Opry

Following his sold-out Christmas Concert last week, Daniel O’ Donnell has announced the return of his host show, ‘Opry le Daniel,’ to Derry’s Millennium Forum in June, 2019.

TG4 television’s most popular and highly viewed country music show, Opry runs for seven nights, from Saturday 15 to Friday 21 June with two concerts per night scheduled from 7.45pm.

The televised extravaganza of country music features artists from home and abroad performing on stage.

It is now in it’s eighth series and among next year’s guests will be Ireland’s ‘Mr. Romance’, Roly Daniels appearing on Wednesday 19 , his first ever appearance on the Opry stage.

Sunday, June 16, will host a special tribute to American icon Billie Jo Spears, with, among others, Ireland’s own Philomena Begley, who toured with Billie Jo.

Monday 17 will see the first of the very popular ‘Country Music Families’ show and taking the stage will be Jimmy Buckley and his daughter Claudia.

Tuesday 18 will host the second of the ‘family show’ theme and this time features Mike Denver appearing, for their first ever live TV recording, with his mother, Róisín Fallon.

Since first making his stage debut with his mother at age 13, Mike has forged a career as one of Ireland’s foremost country singers, with his debut single ‘Wings to Fly’ followed by a series of albums.

Speaking about the final event, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “Bringing you a fantastic finale to this week’s country music festival Opry are proud to have a Glen Campbell Tribute with the late singer’s daughter,

“Ashley is taking time out from a European tour to appear in Derry. A well known American country music singer and songwriter in her own right, having played banjo for her father during his farewell tour in 2011/ 2012, her debut single ‘Remembering’ in 2015, about her father and his struggles with Alzheimer’s Disease, went on to win a Grammy, was nominated for an Oscar and she also contributed the track ‘Home Again’ to her father’s TV documentary.

“The country music lovers of Opry le Daniel are sure to give her a massive Irish welcome at Millennium Forum, Derry, when she will be accompanied by, among others, Irish artist Johnny Brady.”

Also appearing on the Friday night is The Willis Clan, a family band from Nashville, Tennessee, who first came to prominence in ‘America’s Got Talent’, and who have kept strong hold of their heritage and roots in Irish and Folk music.