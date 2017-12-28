“If you missed the sixties, don’t miss August 2018 in Derry”

Europe’s biggest festival of Bob Dylan music will be coming to Derry on the bank holiday weekend at the end of August. The festival will take place over five days from the Thursday to Monday, August 23 to 27. It has been running successfully in Moville annually since 2007.

Organiser Gerry McLaughlin explained the thought process behind bringing the festival to the city.

“Derry Council has had the foresight to see that you can take a theme. e.g. Jazz or Americana and take it into a major population centre. We did it slightly differently in Moville by making the theme one act like the DylanFest. Moville also has a Beatles Festival and a Parton with Cash country music festival.

“Having already had themed festivals Derry also has the infrastructure to be able to put on a themed music festival and the PR and marketing facilities to be able to make it a success. So, it should be easy just to map Moville’s DylanFest onto Derry’s themed music festival structure and hopefully make it just as successful. I’ve already had a good amount of help from those who have made the Jazz, and other festivals, a roaring success.”

Derry musician Ryan O’Dochartaigh, who has played several times at Moville’s DylanFest, said: “There is an affinity with Bob Dylan’s music and Derry. He was writing protest songs at the same time as the Civil Rights movement in Derry and Northern Ireland and his lyrics hit a chord here.”

Much of Derry’s DylanFest will take place in the shadows of Derry’ Walls and its Watchtower so the Derry version of it will be called All Along the Watchtower after Dylan’s song of the same name. Moville’s version is called Stuck Inside of Moville.

Organiser Gerry McLaughlin continued: “Even without its proximity to Moville, Derry would have been at the head of the queue for a place to take the DylanFest to and I’m pretty excited by the prospect of some of the best Dylan acts in Europe playing all across Derry in the bars and other venues there in late August. If you missed the Sixties Derry will be a great place to be in late August.

“I had a good chat with the Mayor, at the launch, who told me that he likes Dylan’s songs and is looking forward to the festival. That’s a very good start. I would suspect that he would be not the only one in Derry to be a fan of the recent winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.”

Moville man Gerry explained his reasons behind initiating Ireland’s first Dylanfest.

He said: “In 2004, the influential Rolling Stone Magazine got 26 top music experts together to name the Top 100 music acts of all time and the top songs of all time. Dylan was place 2nd behind The Beatles for the top musical act ever and his song Like a Rolling Song was voted top song of all time. It goes with many Dylan classics like Blowin’ In the Wind, Mr Tambourine Man, The Times They Are A-changin’, Forever Young, The Hurricane, All Along the Watchtower, It Ain’t Me Babe, Lay Lady Lay and the Adele covered To Make You Feel My Love.”

Gerry added that the festival in Derry will be the biggest celebration of Bob Dylan music in the world.

Asked if global superstar Dylan could make an appearance, he added: “You never know. He’s got a house in Scotland. I wouldn’t expect him to announce that he was coming. He would be more likely to come incognito and wander around the venues in Derry.”

It seems, though, that Bob Dylan has actually met one of the performers who will play at the DylanFest in Derry.

“Bobby Does Dylan, AKA Robert Harrison, from Scotland, has played the Moville DylanFest three times,” explained Gerry. “However, prior to that he was booked to play the Oran Mor in Glasgow in front of 9,000 people. Having set up, and having some time to spare, he took his guitar outside and, as it was a bright sunny day he started to play Dylan’s classic Like A Rolling stone. It was like The Beatles’ much copied gig on the roof of the Saville Row studio as people flocked to hear him play.”

“Someone filmed it and stuck it up on YouTube where Bob Dylan got wind of it.

“He asked Scotland’s top DJ to find Bobby and he arranged to meet him next time he was in Glasgow. They met up at Dylan’s hotel.”

Musician Robert continued: “I was introduced to him and we sat down for a chat which lasted five minutes. I told Bob how much I loved his music and then he said ‘Thanks for playing my song Like a Rolling stone. Are you doing well?’ I told him I was. So Bob, leaned over towards me, cupped his hand and said ‘Well you must owe me a load of royalties.’ Bobby explained that he froze for a fraction of a second before he saw Bob Dylan burst into a loud laugh after seeing Bobby’s bemused face. Said Bobby :“After about five minutes somebody tapped me on the shoulder and said that it was time to go. I hope to meet him again – maybe in Derry, who knows.”

Other acts lined up for Derry include Jacques Mees from Holland, who finished 3rd out of 200 acts in Dylan’ Radio’s worldwide search for the best Dylan act in the world, Al Diesan from Sardinia in Italy, Steph Buhe from France, Mickey the Hat from North Wales and Paddy the Shoe, the top Dylan act in Moville.

Organiser Gerry concluded: “I can’t wait. Derry is in for a treat. Many Derry Dylan fans have been to the DylanFest in Moville and enjoyed it – but they ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

“Derry will hold the greatest festival of Bob Dylan music that the world has ever seen. Mark it in your calendar.”

For further info see www.DylanFest.co