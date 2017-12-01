‘Lavengro’ flying high as new single proves a big hit with radio stations

Derry band ‘Lavengro’ looks set for major success with their single ‘Think’ as it continues to prove a big hit with radio stations across Ireland.

The band is now planning to host an official launch party for the new single in Derry at Illico Studios, Spencer Road, on Friday, December 15. The single is out now with the band’s acclaimed song ‘Take The Fall’ on B-side and is available via Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Googleplay, Amazon Music and Microsoft Groove.

‘Lavengro’ describe themselves as ‘Ed Sheeran meets Maroon 5.’

The band was formed in Derry in 2015 and is named after a famous book, Lavengro, written by an ancestor of brothers Gareth (lead vocalist) and Jonathan (band manager) called George Borrow.

The other band members are bass player Emmet McDaid, guitarist Dave Healy and his twin brother, drummer James Healy, with Jack Kyle on keyboards and synth.

The Derry band have previously played live at Electric Picnic, Music City and Whelans and have previously supported the bands Aslan and Taken.

‘Lavengro’ were announced the winners of all-Ireland Whelan’s Battle of the Bands competition back in July 2016.

They beat off competition from 48 bands who thrashed it out over several weeks in a series of live heats in Dublin.

Lead singer Gareth Borrow has previously had two brushes with stardom.

Firstly at the age of 12, Gareth made it to the final 12 boys to win the role of ‘Oliver’ in the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh West End production. The final 12 was judged by Denise Van Outen, John Barrowman, Barry Humphries and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Gareth did not win the starring role but was still offered a role as one of Fagan’s thieves in the production, commuting from Derry to London weekly and working with legend Rowan Atkinson and Academy Award winning Hollywood Director, Sam Mendes for six months. His time there saw him meeting the likes of Michael Jackson and McFly.

Gareth had another shot at stardom in 2014 when he beat almost 1,000 other hopefuls to become one of Louis Walsh’s new boyband ‘Hometown’ for a while before getting the motivation to start his own band from scratch with the help of Jonathan, who also co-writes the songs.

You can follow Lavengro on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lavengro.official, Facebook: www.facebook.com/lavengro, Twitter: www.twitter.com/lavengrOfficial and Snapchat: LavengrOfficial or check out their website at: www.lavengroband.com