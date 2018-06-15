Major free concert for Clipper Festival finale

Details of a massive free concert in Ebrington Square, to close the forthcoming Maritime Clipper Festival in style, have been revealed today.

A total of 5,000 tickets wil be released for the free ‘Bon Voyage’ Festival, which forms part of a trio of ‘Together’ large-scale summer music events being staged by Lush and Legacy Promotions. The free event will take place at the Dome at Ebrington Square on Sunday July 22 from 3pm to 11pm.

Bagatelle will headline, with Irish folk/rock band The Whistlin’ Donkeys, festival favourites the Paul Casey Band and Paddy Nash & the Happy Enchiladas, the mesmerising Balkan Alien Sound and Derry’s award-winning pop outfit Lavengro also on the bill, with DJ Gerard C revisiting the sounds of the 70s and 80s.

A spokesperson for Lush & Legacy Promotions said: “We are delighted to be announcing this event, which is positive news for Derry.”

Tickets will be issued next Saturday, June 23, from 10am from both Cool Discs on Foyle Street and The Mall at the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, with a booking fee of £2.50 per person, and a maximum of eight tickets per person.

Meanwhile, tickets are selling fast for the other ‘Together’ summer festivals at Ebrington.

‘We Are Together,’ on Sunday July 15, takes place over three stages, with global DJ Paul Van Dyk headlining in his Derry debut. Gareth Emery, Route 94, will also feature alongside local talent including Creggan’s own rising star Liam Melly , globe-trotting Limavady techno outfit LocalJam, Junior J, Strabane’s DJ Leoca and sax superstar, Lovely Laura, with Ben Santiago among others.

There are only around 500 tickets left for ‘Lush! Classical’, which will see the Ulster Orchestra performing under conductor Cliff Masterson and featuring Brothers in Rhythm (Dave Seaman & Kylie Minogue’s musical director Steve Anderson) and Col Hamilton on Saturday July 21.

Tickets for both are available via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.kellysportrush.co.uk

‘JOURNAL’ COMPETITION

We have two pairs of tickets for ‘We are Together’ and ‘Lush Classic’ to give away to readers.

To enter, simply email your name, address and telephone no. by Monday, June 25, to: brendan.mcdaid@jpress.co.uk or by post to Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal, 113-118 Duncreggan Road, Derry BT48 0AA. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, June 26.