REVEALED: U2 Belfast and Dublin dates and venues announced

U2 have confirmed the dates and venues for their Belfast and Dublin shows later this year.

Earlier this month the Irish rockers announced they would be playing gigs in London, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin as part of their Experience and Innocence tour.

Now they have revealed the will play Belfast's SSE Arena on October 27 and Dublin's 3Arena on November 5 and 6.

In December the four-piece released Songs of Experience, their fourteenth studio album.

U2 last played Belfast in 2015 as part of their Innocence and Experience tour. They played Dublin's Croke Park in July 2016 as part of the Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

Tickets for the Dublin and Belfast dates of U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour will go on sale beginning Friday, February 2.