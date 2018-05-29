Snow Patrol announce new Belfast and Dublin shows - here's how you can get your hands on tickets

Fresh from their brilliant Ulster Hall gig and Millennium Forum gigs, Snow Patrol have announced they will play Belfast and Dublin later this year.
The band, who recently released Wildnes - their first album in seven years - has revealed eight headlining dates in the UK and Ireland throughout December and January.
The band will perform in cities including Dublin, London and Belfast (full dates below) - tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 8th at 9am.
Snow Patrol UK and Ireland tour dates:
Dec 5: /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena
Dec 7: /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena
Dec 11: /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena
Jan 25: /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena
Jan 26: /// London, England /// O2 Arena
Jan 29: /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena
Jan 30: /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena
Jan 31: /// Glasgow, England /// The SSE Hydro
Belfast ticket information:
Tickets go on sale Friday 8th June at 9am
The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074
Book On Line: www.ssearenabelfast.com
Ticketmaster: In person: From 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide, by phone (24 hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROL: 0818 719300). Book online: www.ticketmaster.ie