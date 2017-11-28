Song released in 1984 favourite to be crowned Christmas No. 1

A song first released more than 30 years ago is being tipped as this year's Christmas No. 1.

'Last Christmas' was released by 'Wham' in 1984 and was beaten to the No. 1 spot by 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' by 'Band Aid'.

'Wham' lead singer, George Michael, passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 and a Christmas No. 1 could be seen as a fitting tribute.

Some bookmakers are offering short odds of 5/2 that 'Last Christmas' will do in 2017 what it couldn't in 1984.

Other artists and groups in contention for this year's Christmas No. 1 spot include: Ed Sheeran (3/1), the X-Factor winner (4/1), Mariah Carey (5/1) and James Arthur (12/1).

If you like backing outsiders then some bookmakers are offering odds of 150/1 that dancer turned singer, Anton Du Beke, will secure the festive top spot with a song from his debut album 'From the Top'.

Last year's Christmas No. 1 was 'Rockabye' by Clean Bandit.

Betting odds taken from Ladbrokes.com and accurate at the time of publishing.