U2 in tribute to 'storm of a voice' Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan and U2 frontman, Bono
Irish rockers U2 have paid tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died yesterday.

O'Riordan, who was 46, was found dead in a London hotel on Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, the four-piece band hailed the Limerick native as a 'storm of a voice'.

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now, the post reads.

"Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’.” Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry.