U2 to play Belfast ... but when and where?

Fans of U2 received a pleasant surprise yesterday morning when they learnt the Irish rock band are coming back to Belfast later this year.

However, the excitement is tinged with a large amount of uncertainty as they have yet to confirm a date, venue or ticket price for either Belfast or Dublin.

U2 – who last played the SSE Arena in Belfast in November 2015 – revealed they would be playing gigs in London, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin as part of their European tour which starts on August 31 in Berlin. Tickets go on sale on January 26.

As for the shows closest to home the announcement via their website stated: “Plans are being finalised for some special home shows in Dublin and Belfast (with dates, venues and on-sale details to be announced soon).”

One fan tweeted: “Hey @u2, please announce Belfast and Dublin dates before beginning of pre sale on Thursday! We have decisions to make!”