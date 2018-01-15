Van Morrison announces Derry concert - here's how you can get your hands on tickets

Van Morrison, one of music’s true legends, is to play Derry later this year.

The Belfast singer, dubbed 'Van the Man', returns to the Millennium Forum on Sunday, May 6 as part of The City of Derry Jazz Festival.

The multi-award winning singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio albums 'Roll with the Punches' and 'Versatile' - as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

While 'Roll with the Punches' saw Van revisit many of the definitive rhythm and blues records that have stayed with him all his life, his latest album 'Versatile', sees him delve further back into recorded music’s archives to interpret some of the 20th century’s greatest vocal jazz standards.

“Recording songs like these - especially the standards - gave me the chance to stretch out vocally and get back to the music that originally inspired me to sing - jazz!” – Van Morrison

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr. Maolíosa McHugh said he is delighted Van is making a long-awaited return to the City of Derry Jazz Festival in 2018 saying it was a huge coup for the festival. He said: “The Council, as organisers of the City of Derry Jazz Festival, is delighted to be working alongside the Millennium Forum & MCD to secure this top quality act for the festival. The last time Van Morrison performed as part of the Jazz Festival was back in 2012 and we are delighted to have him back this year. We are confident he will be a huge draw for jazz and blues music fans from all over the island of Ireland and are looking forward to another hugely successful May Bank Holiday weekend of festival fun.”

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, 19 January at 9am.

They are available from the Millennium Forum, Derry in person at the Box Office or by calling 028 7126 4455.

Tickets can also be booked online: www.millenniumforum.co.uk