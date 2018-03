If this doesn’t brighten your day, nothing will!

Watch as the Pride of North Dakota, the North Dakota State University Gold Star Marching Band, perform at Guildhall Square.

The band treated passersby to their rendition of Bruce Channel’s 1960s’ classic. ‘Hey! Baby’.

They are in Derry as part of their 2018 Tour of Ireland.

Video courtesy of City Centre Initiative (CCI) on Twitter - @CCIDERRY