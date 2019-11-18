Nadine Coyle: 12 things you may or may not know about the I'm A Celebrity 2019 star
Nadine Coyle is without question one of the most gifted singers ever to emerge from Derry.
To celebrate Nadine taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2019 we have come up with 12 things you may or may not know about her - enjoy!
1. Nadine's date of birth
Nadine has the same birthday (June 15) as Friends actress Courteney Cox and President of China Xi Jinping.
other
2. School's out for our Nadine
Before shooting to fame with Girls Aloud, Nadine Coyle attended Thornhill College.
Google Maps
other
3. What's in a name?
Nadine's middle names are Elizabeth Louise. Pictured is Queen Elizabeth II and 1990s popstar, Louise Redknapp.
other
4. Babe alert
Ranked #35 in FHM 100 Sexiest Women 2005.
jpimedia
View more