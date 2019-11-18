Nadine Coyle performing on stage at the Sons & Daughters concert at The Venue, Ebrington in 2013. (Photo: Presseye/William Cherry)

Nadine Coyle: 12 things you may or may not know about the I'm A Celebrity 2019 star

Nadine Coyle is without question one of the most gifted singers ever to emerge from Derry.

To celebrate Nadine taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2019 we have come up with 12 things you may or may not know about her - enjoy!

Nadine has the same birthday (June 15) as Friends actress Courteney Cox and President of China Xi Jinping.

1. Nadine's date of birth

Before shooting to fame with Girls Aloud, Nadine Coyle attended Thornhill College.

2. School's out for our Nadine

Nadine's middle names are Elizabeth Louise. Pictured is Queen Elizabeth II and 1990s popstar, Louise Redknapp.

3. What's in a name?

Ranked #35 in FHM 100 Sexiest Women 2005.

4. Babe alert

