Nadine Coyle joins the cast of BBC comedy ‘Soft Border Patrol’

Derry singer Nadine Coyle is to join the cast of BBC Northern Ireland’s Soft Border Patrol in a cameo role.

She is to star alongside comedian Shane Todd, as filming gets underway for a new five-part series.

The mockumentary follows the antics of the Soft Border Patrol, a fictional border agency backed by governments in London, Dublin and Belfast and the European Commission in Brussels, in a post-Brexit world.

They patrol the often twisting highways and byways of the border on push bike and by car, as they try to help commuters cross the border smoothly and swiftly, if not always successfully.

The first series aired in March this year.

Details of Nadine’s storyline are being kept under close wraps.

Nadine Coyle said: “Being a Derry girl I was always aware of the border. It’s great to get back home and out filming with Shane and the crew for Soft Border Patrol.

“We’ve had some craic on location but my lips are sealed about the storyline. You’ll just have to wait to find out what I’ve been up to!”

Made by the Glasgow-based Comedy Unit, most of the dialogue in the series is largely improvised.

It is performed by a cast, including Karen Hassan, who plays SBP CEO, Lisa McCoy and Neil Delamere as Niall Sweeney, Head of Virtual Border.

Also making other cameo appearances in the second series are BBC Northern Ireland’s favourite weather man Barra Best, broadcaster and singer ‘Uncle Hugo’ Duncan and country star Lisa McHugh.

The series will be broadcast next year on BBC One Northern Ireland.