Nadine Coyle plays Wibbly Wobbly Game on Celebrity Juice - social media goes crazy!

Nadine Coyle provoked a social media meltdown when she played the Wibbly Wobbly Game on Celebrity Juice earlier this week.

Nadine, 33, had to lay down on the Wobble Board whilst show host, Keith Lemon, whispered words into her ear.

The Derry born singer then had to give her fellow guests clues as to what the words were; all this while she wobbled on the Wobble Board.

What unfolded was nothing short of hilarious. Hundreds of people took to social media to convey just how funny they found Nadine's performance.

"Nadine Coyle on the Wibbly Wobbly Game has to be the funniest thing ever," Tweeted one fan.

"Nadine Coyle on the wibbly wobbly board has made my week," said another.

Nadine Coyle on Celebrity Juice.

Celebrity Juice is a comedy panel show on ITV 2.