New Derry Youth Festival to celebrate the City’s Heritage

A group of young people from across Derry have come together to programme and run an innovative new three-day festival from Friday, September 13 to Sunday 15, in partnership with the Nerve Centre and Tower Museum.

Taking inspiration from the City Walls for its name, the Bastion Youth Festival will run from in venues such as The Guildhall, the Garden of Reflection, Nerve Centre, Guildhall Square and The Tower Museum. It has been supported through the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Youth 19 Golden Event Fund.

The festival is multi-genre and will launch with a youth takeover of the Tower Museum on Friday, September 13 with an after-closing party of DJ performances, pizza, mocktails inspired by the latest Walls400 exhibition, virtual reality, badge making and retro arcade games.

A full programme of activity follows on Saturday, September 14 with a Gamers Guild in the Guildhall from 12-5pm. Entry is free and visitors can immerse themselves in a live gaming experience like no other with arcade games, virtual reality headsets and interactive games. Or go old-school in the retro board game zone.

The city’s finest young musicians will take centre stage at secret gigs on the Walls. When you find them and if you’re lucky to get a golden ticket you’ll be invited in for a memorable 3minute one-off exclusive gig! Who is performing? Now, that would be telling….

For young people looking for a challenge, race against the clock in the Spanish Armada themed Escape Room in the Tower Museum. Solve clues and complete tasks using the museum’s collections and artefacts.

Join the creators of the famous Derry Girls mural, UV Arts, and help them create a new piece of artwork in Guildhall Square from 11am. Grab a can of spray paint and unleash your creativity. Pre-booking for this workshop is essential.

Budding photographers, aged 13+, need to register for the DSLR photography workshop hosted by Shots by Oliver. Using the Walls as the backdrop the workshop will cover the creative elements of photography, including lighting, composition and editing. DSLR cameras will be provided.

The day will end with a recording of a live Derry-themed podcast featuring Colin Geddis, Aaron McCann and Mark McCarney. This event in the Nerve Centre is over 18s only.

On Sunday 15 start the morning the right way with yoga and relaxation meditation in the Garden of Reflection with Cathy Brogan, suitable for all ages.

The full programme and ticket links can be found at https://bit.ly/2Pr5uHd

For more information please contact Karen Friel, k.friel@nervecente.org for more details.