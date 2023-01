A night out at Café Roc / Earth in Derry in January 2003.

19 great pictures from a night on the tiles at Café Roc / Earth in Derry January 2003

There’s some buzz in town ahead of the Café Roc / Earth reunion coming up at Link 48 this March and we came across these great pictures from 20 years ago at the legendary Strand Road venue in the Derry Journal archive.