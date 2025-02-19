Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder to play Sandinos in Derry
The legendary musician has been a regular on the music circuit for decades and recently appeared on television in Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Shaun Ryder redefined the rock and roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of ‘Madchester’.
He is touring in support of his new book, Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.
Shaun will be rocking up to Sandinos on Water Street in Derry city centre on Friday, November 7.
A spokesperson said: “Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock & roll star dubbed Britpop’s answer to W.B. Yeats. Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.”
Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster and Eventbrite from 10:00am on Friday.
