Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder to play Sandinos in Derry

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder is hitting the road for a new, spoken word tour and it was confirmed on Wednesday that one of the gigs will be in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary musician has been a regular on the music circuit for decades and recently appeared on television in Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Shaun Ryder redefined the rock and roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of ‘Madchester’.

He is touring in support of his new book, Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder.

Shaun will be rocking up to Sandinos on Water Street in Derry city centre on Friday, November 7.

A spokesperson said: “Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock & roll star dubbed Britpop’s answer to W.B. Yeats. Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.”

Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster and Eventbrite from 10:00am on Friday.

There will be Meet and Greet packages / VIP Packages and general admission options on sale.

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape have enjoyed massive success from the 80s right through with a string of hit albums, singles and collaborations.