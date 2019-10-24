Oh no, Dr Jeckyll and Mr Hyde visit Derry this Halloween

A fast-paced adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel Dr Jeckyll and Mr Hyde will be staged at The Playhouse this Halloween.

First performed in 2006, London based Theatre company Isosceles’ adaptation of this classic gothic tale has enthralled audiences throughout Britain and Ireland and played to packed houses everywhere.

Performed by Pat Abernethy and Dave Marsden, the show will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, October 26.

The two celebrated actors have written, produced and performed their own shows for many years, originally based in Ireland, and since the eighties, in London.

The main feature of the majority of their work then was that it was comedy based but mostly performed in theatres. Productions include Yours Truly, Jack the Ripper, The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band Changed My Life Forever . Previous visits to The Playhouse include On Our Way to Lisbon and The Man Who Left The Titanic.

“This classic work still stirs readers and audiences because it is at its heart an experiment to separate virtue from wickedness” Max Beer at The Playhouse said.

“That separation in Dr. Jekyll’s own nature results in the respectable doctor releasing the demon within - a malevolent force which will eventually possess his body and soul”.

Isosceles Theatre Company’s Dr Jeckyll and Mr Hyde will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm. Tickets are £12/ £10 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.