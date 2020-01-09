Rock for Alzheimer’s comes to Nerve Centre next month

Fancy a great night out while raising money for charity?

Featuring top rock tribute bands, this is a gig with a difference as all funds raised go to Alzheimer’s Society NI.

In its eighth year, and after having won the ‘fundraiser of the year’ category of The Dementia Friendly Awards, Rock for Alzheimer’s comes to Nerve Centre, Derry on Saturday, February 8 (8pm).

The line-up includes top rock tribute bands such as AC?DC, Arms of Venus De Milo and The Foyer Incident.

AC?DC have been together for over 25 years celebrating the music of the iconic rock band. Come along for an incredible night of AC/DC music played live by five DC fanatics.

For 30 years Arms of Venus de Milo have been one of Northern Ireland’s premier rock and indie cover bands. Widely respected for their versatile and energetic set list covering almost five decades, they have built up a loyal fan base. You can expect to hear anything and everything including Guns N Roses, Killers, Bon Jovi, Queen, Zeppelin, U2, Journey, The Who, Stereophonics, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and much more.

Opening the show are The Foyer Incident. A cracking acoustic duo, comprising of vocalist and guitarist, delivering classic songs and rock anthems with a twist.

All bands performing have a personal family story to tell in relation to Alzheimer’s. They are keen to raise £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Society NI. So please come along, help them meet their goal and rock out!

Admission: £10. More information at https://www.nervecentre.org/whats-on/music/rock-alzheimers