Singing Doherty sisters hope to hit the right note on TV talent show

A Derry family will be hoping to ‘hit the right note’ as they are set to appear on a TG4 talent show.

The Doherty sisters, Rianne, Lauren, Abbie, Sara and Alannah, will appear on Realta Agus Gaolta on Sunday, May 26, in a bid to make it through to the semi finals of the popular talent show.

Mum Sharon Doherty said the girls were “delighted” to be selected to appear on the second series of the show, and travelled to Dublin at the beginning of April for the recording.

She added that their talent has been passed down through the generations, from her own grandmother Roisin McConnellogue.

“The girls interest in singing and performing started from a young age. Rianne, aged 14, is the eldest and our first experience that there was a bit of talent in the house was when we went to see the annual Summer Show at St Anne’s Primary School and the curtains were drawn back and our quiet and shy four year old was standing at the microphone singing away.

“It was when 13-year-old Lauren was in P2 that her teacher Mrs McLean said to me at a Christmas Nativity that Lauren had a beautiful voice and was keeping the whole class going through the nativity. We decided to make enquiries into a good singing teacher and found the amazing Rionach McGlinchey at the McGlinchey School of Music & Drama. The girls started with Rionach almost eight years ago and haven’t looked back.

“The younger three girls, Abbie aged 11, Sarah aged 10 and Alannah aged 7, followed the same path as the older two by appearing as lead roles in the P1 nativities and singing in the summer shows and one by one joined singing lessons with Rionach from the age of four.

“Rionach puts the girls through their Trinity Singing Grades exams and also showcases her pupils at Christmas and summer shows,” said Sharon.

April was a busy month for the talented sisters, not only with the recording of Realta Agus Gaolta, but with the girls sweeping the board at the annual Feis Dhoire Colmcille.

The Feis has become a highlight in the Doherty calendar year since the girls first started taking part in 2013.

“Our Easter holidays since then have been spent running between competitions in the Millennium Forum and Playhouse but the girls love it and it’s a great opportunity to get up on stage and perform. Unfortunately, we only had the four younger girls take part this year as Rianne was sick, but it was still a very good year for them and the McGlinchey School of Music & Drama who won the Fr Aiden Porter Cup for the Vocal School with the highest points,” added Sharon. Tune into to TG4 at 8.30pm on May 26 to see how the Doherty sisters progress.