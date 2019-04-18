Sneak Peek: Da Vinci’s Hotel Heart of Jazz Fest line-up

Sell-out act Ladies in the Blues are set to headline, alongside other jazz festival favourites.

It's one of the hottest dates on the Derry cultural calendar, and this year's City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival promises to be no different.

Da Vinci's Hotel is playing host to some of the best gigs at the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival

And at the heart of the festival, now entering its 18th year, is the flagship venue Da Vinci's Hotel, which will host a dazzling array of both complimentary and ticketed events.

Launching on May 2, the Da Vinci's Hotel Jazz Fest will kick off with a complimentary gig from firm festival favourites, The Jive Aces, supported by the Joe Blow Blues Band.

On Saturday, May 4, the Hotel's Grillroom will transform into a Swing Club, jumping and jiving with tunes from Ireland's number 1 swing band, The Swing Cats. The Swing Cats are a six piece band whose distinctive sound and style is in the golden age of swing music. They've spent the past three years playing sell-out gigs across Europe,and their Jazz Festival performance will provide audiences a taste of what's to come when they release their eagerly awaited second album at the year's end.

On Sunday, May 5, the night of the Jazz Festival's grand finale, Da Vinci's Hotel will be the hottest joint in town. The headline act, Ladies in the Blues, are coming fresh from sell-out shows at the Cork Jazz Festival. A musical theatre show, Ladies in the Blues celebrates the powerful role of women in blues' history, taking a journey from the gospel roots of 1920s through vaudeville and jazz, to the blues rock of the 60s and 70s. The spectacular show pays homage to the great female trailblazers of the blues scene: Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, Etta James, Bessie Smith, Janice Joplin, and more.

Ladies in the Blues will be ably supported by festival favourites Mirenda Rosenberg and the Jaybee Brass Band. Tickets are £12.50 and the event kicks off at 9pm in the Grillroom.

In Da Vinci’s Hotel newly open restaurant Caterina’s there will be live entertainment every evening during the jazz as well as a Jazzy brunch on Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th and Monday 6th May from 1pm.

Alongside these ticketed events, the hotel has a host of complimentary entertainment during the Jazz Festival weekend, making it easy to see why it is the heart of the City of Derry Jazz Festival.

All tickets are available from hotel reception or by calling 028 7127 9111.

For further information visit davincishotel.com

