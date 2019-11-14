Students take a backstage tour of The Playhouse

Drama students from Limavady High School and the North West Teacher Centre have visited The Playhouse to explore first-hand the process of making theatre.

Limavady High’s GCSE and A level drama students, and young people taking part in the EDIT (Education and Intensive Therapy for teenagers) in Strathfoyle both visited the Artillery Street Theatre this month.

Teacher at North West Teacher Centre's EDIT (Education and Intensive Therapy for teenagers) programme Martine Auzon enjoying a scene from Chicago with actor Aimee McMenamin on their recent visit to The Playhouse.

The students took a backstage tour of The Playhouse, followed by a workshop with Playhouse Director and Producer Kieran Griffiths to learn about his creative processes, and got the chance to view a scene from the theatre’s musical in development, Chicago.

The famed story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery will run at The Playhouse from Tuesday November 26 to Sunday December 1.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, the Playhouse production of the Broadway hit will feature the best of local talent, including participants in the Aloysius fund for Theatre.

“Here at The Playhouse, we’re always exploring new ways to connect professional theatre-making with local English, Drama and Theatre Studies curriculums” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

Limavady High School's GCSE and A level drama students taking part in workshops with director Kieran Griffiths on their recent visit to The Playhouse.

“The students give a lot back, not just in the workshops, but helping our actors experience a small audience to work with, and that’s invaluable. Some of the young people are very interested in careers in the arts, and use the opportunity to ask our production team those burning questions about our shows or about careers in the Arts in our on-stage talks. But some of the young people who visit us have never visited a theatre before, or seen a piece of theatre before. We’re so excited to open this world to them, and invite them in to it.”

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, Musical Director Maurice Kelly, with choreography by Nadine Hegarty, ‘Chicago’ will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1. To book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.