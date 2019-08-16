Summer of Jazz continues at the Alley

Jazz Gazette kicked off their summer sessions with a bang at the Alley with special guest Jim McDermott and they will be back performing in the Strabane Theatre on Fridays, August 16, 23 and 30.

Set in the relaxed Alley Bar, audiences are treated to a mix of jazz, rhythm and blues from the North West’s most loved jazz band.

Enjoy the summer nights inside the Bar or sit in the sunshine in the Courtyard while listening to the best jazz music around.

On August 30 the band are delighted to be joined by vocalist Joan Talbot.

Joan is from Dublin and is well known on the jazz scene both in the North and South of Ireland.

She previously sang with the Big Jim Farrelly Band and with the late Phil Cole Big Band performing for many years in the Cork Jazz Festival.

If you are a musician or singer please feel free to come along and jam with the band. With a mix of jazz standards, swing and blues, you are in for a treat.

Tickets are £5 available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Don’t forget The Energy of Light Disco with resident DJ Oliver Brown is back at the Alley on Thursday, August 22 from 1pm – 3pm.