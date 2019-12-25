Swingtime Starlets at the City Hotel

Acclaimed close harmony trio The Swingtime Starlets will transport their audience through the eras with festive favourites and swing and big band classics when they perform at the City Hotel in Derry on Saturday, December 28.

‘Christmas with The Swingtime Starlets’ in the hotel’s Corinthian Ballroom invites the public to enjoy a four course meal and boogie the night away as Orla Mullan, Rosie Barry and Colette Lennon Dougal add a festive twist to their popular vintage repertoire.

Inspired mainly by 1940s swing and boogie woogie specialists The Andrews Sisters, the girls also move up the eras and pay homage to the girl groups and divas who followed such as Ella Fitzgerald, the McGuire Sisters, The Ronettes, The Chiffons and Etta James.

“It’s our first time bringing our Christmas show to Derry and we really just want people to come and enjoy a delicious meal and great music with family and friends,” explained founder member Orla.

“Our primary aim with each performance is to put a smile on people’s faces and provide an evening of entertainment that brings pure joy to our audience.

“The main piece of feedback we get most often, outside of our music, is how much fun we are having on stage and that it’s infectious

“We literally have people aged between 18 to 80 at our gigs and always, if we are having fun, that transports through to the audience and onto the dance floor.”

Formed in 2017, the Starlets were already friends through their professional careers as actors and singers.

Highlights to date include selling out the Empire Music Hall and Black Box stages in Belfast and performing with a live brass band at the Walled City Tattoo in the Millennium Forum.

“We wanted to create something that was firstly, a lot of fun to be part of and secondly, something that was a little bit different, both musically and aesthetically,” Orla continued.

“I had always been a huge fan of the wartime, swing and big band eras and having performed a similar set of music a few years ago, it inspired me and the group developed from there.

“For me, trying to recreate that vintage sound and bring it back to life is the biggest joy - to get to do it with your friends as The Swingtime Starlets, is the added bonus.

“We are all currently involved in acting projects - Rosie is currently playing Pablo’s Mum on the CBeebies series ‘Pablo’, Colette is performing at the Lyric in ‘Peter Pan’ and I have just completed filming for the third season of ‘Marcella’ starring Anna Friel for ITV/Netflix.

“So for us, it is the perfect outlet to utilise our vocal skills and love of music alongside our other acting work - and we absolutely love it!”

Christmas with the Swingtime Starlets takes place in the City Hotel on Saturday, December 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £35 per person, are available by calling 028 71 365800 or e mailing events@cityhotelderry.com.

Follow the Swingtime Starets on Facebook @TheSwingtimeStarlets and Instagram swingtime.starlets.