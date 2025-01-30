Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Apprentice returns for its 19th series on January 30.

A new batch of contestants will compete for a £250,000 investment.

Lord Sugar and his trusty advisers are back for 2025.

Meet the cast for the 19th series of The Apprentice. The candidates who will be chasing the £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar have been confirmed.

The long-running BBC reality show will return today (January 30) for its 19th series - and marks its 20th anniversary. The channel and start time has been confirmed.

Ahead of the start of The Apprentice tonight, the Beeb have announced the full cast who will be taking part in the show this year. Here’s all you need to know:

Meet The Apprentice candidates for 2025

The full cast of 18 contestants for the latest edition of the BBC series have been revealed. They will be competing weekly in a bid to secure the lucrative investment from Lord Sugar in their businesses.

Amber-Rose Badrudin - convenience store owner, London

Anisa Khan - pizza company owner, London

Aoibheann Walsh - hair and beauty salon owner, County Donegal, Ireland

Carlo Brancati - hair transplant consultant, Middlesbrough

Chisola Chitambala - virtual assistant company owner, Essex

Dean Franklin - air conditioning company owner, Essex

Emma Rothwell - online gift store owner, Essex - originally Lancashire

Emma Street - corporate project manager, London

Frederick Afrifa - motivational speaker and former athlete, Milton Keynes

Dr. Jana Denzel - cosmetic dentist, London

Jonny Heaver - tutoring company owner, Liverpool - originally Kent

Jordan Dargan - animation entrepreneur, Dublin

Keir Shave - telemarketing company owner, Leeds

Liam Snellin - workwear brand owner, Essex

Max England - senior account manager and former tennis player, Surrey

Melica Moshiri - tech recruitment company owner, West Sussex

Mia Collins - meal prep entrepreneur, London - originally Cheltenham

Nadia Suliaman - Knightsbridge salon chain owner, London - originally Swansea

What have they said about being on the show?

All of the contestants who are set to compete in the 2025 edition of The Apprentice have spoken about appearing on the show ahead of its launch this month. Here’s what they have said:

Amber-Rose Badrudin

Convenience store owner from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Discussing the show, she said: “I was 22 when we first opened our business, breaking into a challenging industry where earning respect as a woman wasn’t easy. Being a part of this process has been a life-long dream and is a wonderful opportunity to show other young girls with similar beginnings that they can also achieve anything they set their hearts on.”

Speaking about her business plan, Amber-Rose added: “I am bringing Lord Sugar a business plan that already has a waiting customer base. There has never been a business plan like mine before where I get daily messages asking for our bubble tea to make a comeback. If Lord Sugar doesn’t invest in me, he would quite literally be leaving money on the table!”

Anisa Khan

Pizza company owner from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking ahead of the start of The Apprentice, she said: “I hope to prove that I am a strong businesswoman with sharp acumen, capable of scaling a business and thriving in any challenge—whether in the kitchen or the boardroom. I’m ready to tackle every task head-on and show I have what it takes to succeed.”

Discussing her business plan, Anisa added: “I’m driven, ambitious, and determined to carve my own path. My business is small now but has immense potential, with a unique concept that’s already proven its appeal. With Lord Sugar’s support, I can turn it into a leading brand and deliver exceptional results.”

Aoibheann Walsh

BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about the show, she said: “I aspired to inspire by striving to exemplify how hard work and determination can pave the way to success, particularly for women across all industries. I wish to demonstrate that they possess the power to carve their own paths and realise their dreams, all while upholding their dignity and professionalism.”

Aoibheann added: “I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as like him I have achieved my success through hard work and perseverance alone, this is highlighted due to my proven track record of success in one of the most lucrative industries.

“I can present a business model that maximises profit potential while minimising risk. I have already identified a gap in the market, secured patents, and developed prototypes; what I need now is an investor like Lord Sugar to amplify the reach of my products.”

Carlo Brancati

Hair transplant consultant from Middlesbrough | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about appearing on The Apprentice, he said: “I hope to challenge and prove to myself that I can overcome my perfectionist tendencies. I set extremely high standards for myself, but I want to learn to embrace imperfections and focus on progress. This of course will be my biggest challenge in the dynamic environment of The Apprentice!”

Carlo added: “I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my journey has been defined by relentless dedication and self-taught expertise.

“With a master’s degree in psychology, sales experience, and self-acquired digital marketing skills, I’ve worked 15-hour days over the past several years to master the tools of modern entrepreneurship. Simply put, no one works harder than me!”

Chisola Chitambala

Virtual Assistant company owner from Essex | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Discussing taking part in the BBC show, she said: “One of the key things I hope to prove to myself is my ability to consistently step outside my comfort zone and thrive in unfamiliar and challenging business situations. I want to demonstrate that I can navigate uncertainty with confidence, tackling tasks head-on even when the path forward isn’t immediately clear.”

Chisola added: “I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I am a natural leader with an unwavering commitment to excellence. I consistently give 110% in everything I do, and my ability to overcome challenges is unmatched. No problem is too great for me to find a solution to, and I thrive in high-pressure situations.”

Dean Franklin

Air conditioning company owner from Essex | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about appearing on The Apprentice, he said: “My aim while applying for this was to put myself in uncomfortable situations and to test myself on how I deal with the tasks at hand. I’m trying to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. To try new things and prove that things are possible if you just give them a go.”

Dean added: “I honestly believe me and Lord Sugar are very similar. I can relate to a lot of things he has said and done in the past. He is very passionate about science and electronics and that’s pretty much what air conditioning is, this is what he has done in his businesses and it’s what he knows.

“This is right up his street. I’m just hoping he can show me the ropes and together we can get to the next level.”

Emma Rothwell

Online gift store owner, originally from Lancashire now based in Essex. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Discussing the show, she said: “I plan to prove to everyone that you can be successful if you put your mind to it, regardless of what anyone tells you.”

Emma added: “I’ve already created something successful and now I’m ready for the next stage. I’m a problem solver who never lets anything or anyone stop me for long.”

Emma Street

Corporate project manager from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about appearing on The Apprentice, she said: “My most creative instincts flow through my excel-sheet colour coding – a true passion of mine. I have also taken part in many a sip-n-paint sessions, where my friends tell me what I have designed, leaves somewhat to be desired.

“Potentially too much sipping and not enough painting. Let’s see how I fair.”

Emma added: “My business plan targets a true gap in the market. With a clear vision and five-year plan to kickstart the business, Lord Sugar and I can disrupt the coffee culture together, one shop at a time.”

Frederick Afrifa

Motivational speaker and former athlete from Milton Keynes | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Discussing taking part in the show, he said: “As someone who once struggled with the confidence to speak in public, appearing on The Apprentice is the ultimate test to showcase my communication skills.”

Frederick added: “I don’t just want to make money, I want to do so while changing people’s lives for the better.”

Dr. Jana Denzel

Cosmetic dentist from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking ahead of the start of The Apprentice, he said: “The biggest challenge I hope to tackle is living and working closely with 17 other individuals in a highly competitive and intense environment. While it’s going to be a challenging experience, I’m eager to make the most of it.

“More importantly, I want to ensure that I have fun throughout the process, learn from my peers, and walk away with not just a potential investment, but genuine friendships that will last far beyond the show.”

Dr. Jana added: “I’ve earned three degrees: a BSc in Biology with Psychology, a degree in Dentistry, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Restorative and Aesthetic Dentistry. Lord Sugar is known for making smart, bold investments, and my business has the potential to disrupt and transform the UK dental industry.

“If he wants to be part of something that will leave a lasting impact on this sector, investing in me and my business is a no-brainer.”

Jonny Heaver

Tutoring company owner, originally from Kent and now based in Liverpool. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about appearing on the show, Jonny said: “I hope to prove that it is possible to succeed in business while also being compassionate. I have learned in my own business that success comes from inspiring those around you to share your goals and beliefs. I hope to bring this approach with me in my tasks with the other candidates.”

He added: “I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment not only because I run a successful company in a massive and growing market, but also because, like Lord Sugar, I have faced setbacks in my life and have channelled them into opportunities. I think Lord Sugar has done the same, which would make us a strong team.”

Jordan Dargan

Animation entrepreneur from Dublin | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Talking ahead of the start of The Apprentice, he said: “I’m here to prove that age is just a number and location is just a time zone. Hard work and persistence can take you far, regardless of where you’re from or your years on this earth.”

Jordan added: “I don’t think anyone deserves anything in life, I believe you need to work for it, and I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me.”

Keir Shave

Telemarketing company owner from Leeds | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking about the biggest challenge the show will have, Keir said: “Living in a house with strangers. I have never lived with anyone except myself and my family so it will be a different experience.”

He added: “I deserve his investment as I have proven I can build and set up a successful business in a short time frame and work incredibly hard. Drive, skill and passion are what’s required to have a successful business, and I have proven I have that in abundance.”

Liam Snellin

Workwear brand owner from Essex | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Talking about The Apprentice, he said: “I love a challenge, and I am so grateful I get to compete for this amazing investment opportunity against some of the best young entrepreneurs and individuals around the country. Going in I have nothing to prove, I know what I am capable of and know I have the tools to win.”

Liam added: “I don’t believe I deserve anything from this life, I have been brought up if you want something you have to work for it and that doesn’t stop now. I am going in to work hard, show my character and personality and earn this investment.”

Max England

Senior account manager and former tennis player from Surrey | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking ahead of the start of the show, Max said: “I like to think that the way I operate is firm but fair. There no doubt will be a number of enthusiastic and opinionated personalities who are all confident and bold like me. I’m looking forward to locking horns with them and seeing who comes out on top.”

He added: “I’m a former top UK tennis player, now turned padel enthusiast, with an abundance of knowledge and contacts within the industry. I’m ultimately offering Lord Sugar the opportunity to get involved in one of - if not the - most exciting, most investable areas out there at the moment.”

Melica Moshiri

Tech recruitment company owner from West Sussex | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Discussing what she thinks will be the biggest challenge on the show, Melica said: “Stepping out of my comfort zone with minimal technology on hand whilst showing how resilient, confident and creative I can be.”

She adds: “My business is profitable, and costs are minimal. With Lord Sugar’s mentorship, we can only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year. Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn’t invest in me.”

Mia Collins

Meal prep entrepreneur, originally from Cheltenham and now based in London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: “Public speaking has always been a personal challenge for me. However, working in cybersecurity sales alongside running my business has helped improve my confidence and speaking abilities - I love to pitch.

“It’s definitely helped to push me out of my comfort zone but I know I have more to learn. Through this process, I want to take myself to the next level.”

Mia added: “I’ll be up against some fierce competition, but I’ve built something I am truly passionate about and will continue to dedicate myself to. I believe my business stands out in its industry—it’s about more than just meal prep; it’s about creating a healthier community, saving clients time, and being a brand built on passion.”

Nadia Suliaman

Knightsbridge salon chain owner, originally from Swansea and now based in London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Talking about appearing on The Apprentice, Nadia said: “During this process, I am looking to really push myself into areas I have never been in before. I have dealt with high-pressure business environments; however, I have never experienced the pressure of being on TV.

“I’m interested to see how I evolve and adapt. I am also looking to build relationships with awesome people and ultimately win the process. I want to re-affirm to myself that ‘if I put my mind to it, I can do It’.”

She added: “Lord Sugar should invest in my business because of my ability to turn dreams into reality. If I had listened to the world, I would never have started my own business. The business to date has proven growth even with adverse conditions such as COVID during a time when most of the high street collapsed.”