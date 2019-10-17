The story of the First Protestant comes to Derry

The life and struggles of Luther, the monk who defied the Catholic Church with such profound repercussions for Christendom will come to The Playhouse this weekend.

A gripping psychological drama, ‘The First Protestant’ presents a tense duel between Martin Luther (Michael Roper) and The Analyst (Gerry Farrell).

Presented by Leitrim based bilingual Theatre Company Splódar, and written by Gerry Farrell, the play will come to the Derry theatre this Saturday, October 19.

Writer, director and actor, Gerry Farrell is perhaps best known for his adaptation and performance of James Joyce’s Ulysses with which he twice toured the United states, firstly at the invitation of the Ivy League colleges, including Yale and subsequently at the request of the Irish American Cultural Institute. His work as director includes An Triail by Máiréad Ní Ghráda and Anam an Easbaig, an adaptation of the story by Padraic Ó Conaire.

Prolific stage and film actor Michael Roper’s roles include narrator of ‘The Famine Commemoration Show’ and ‘Harps, Harpers and Big Houses’, both of which went on extensive tours of the US. In film Michael was supporting actor in ‘To Catch a Crow’ which won the audience award in the 2000 BBC Short Films competition. He has also appeared in ‘Mapmaker’, ‘Vandals’, ‘Mobs of America’, ‘End of Season’ and ‘Uncle Max’.

“This is a drama that explores, with moments of intensity and also unexpected comedy, a story that has real echoes in current events.” Áine McCarron, Theatre Programmer said. “Luther’s Europe is one where there is a peasant revolt caused by oppressive economic austerity, a possible banking collapse in Germany, the Europe-wide Union of the Holy Roman Empire in danger of fragmentation, the Ottoman Empire threatening the peace of Europe, and the invention of the printing press offering the possibility of free dissemination of information.”

Tickets are £12/£10 from the Box Office or at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.