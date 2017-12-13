Peter Kay cancels new tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'

Popular English comedian, Peter Kay, has cancelled his up-and-coming tour of the UK and Ireland because of "unforeseen family circumstances".

Kay, whose mother is from the North of Ireland, apologised to fans who had already purchased tickets.

The Bolton born funny man was due to perform six nights at both SSE Arena, Belfast and at the 3Arena, Dublin in January and February 2019.

"Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects," said Kay in a statement on Wednesday.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I'm very sorry."

Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

As Dance for Life is a charitable event in aid of Cancer Research UK, ticket holders may, if they wish, still donate to Cancer Research UK by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org

Ticket holders refund policy

For Ticketmaster customers who purchased online or by telephone using debit or credit card no action is required as your account will automatically be refunded within the next few days.

For customers who purchased in person from a Ticketmaster agent outlet or venue full refunds available from your point of purchase from Thursday December 14 at 10:00am.