Play on punishment shootings to be staged

A powerful play inspired by real-life punishment shootings and beatings will be staged at Studio 2 in Galliagh this week before touring venues across the city.

Created by Greater Shantallow Community Arts, ‘Don’t Shoot My Wane, Shoot Me!’ has been developed with EU Peace IV funding and highlights the real life issue of paramilitary style punishment attacks. It will open at Studio 2 Community Arts Centre in Skeoge this Friday, April 5, at 7.30pm.

Led by professional theatre practitioners, community members of all ages have been exploring this issue over the last six months. Using real stories and experiences, through peace building drama workshops they have consolidated the narrative into an original production .

Oliver Green, Arts Director at Greater Shantallow Community Arts, said: “The rationale behind this project has been about challenging perceptions within our communities, and society in general, about the issue of punishment attacks. For generations these attacks have been a feature of everyday life within our streets and estates.

“This project has sought to look at how such attacks de-humanises both victims and perpetrators, and to question on who’s behalf such actions happen. In a time when social media provides instant reactions and uncensored commentaries, our project seeks to ask the question and challenge attitudes that allows us to stand aloof from responsibility as a society, to encourage debate, and to change how we deal with Anti-social Behaviour and Community Conflict in the time ahead.”

The play will also be staged nightly at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 9 at Caw Youth & Community Centre; Wednesday April 10 at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership Centre and at Pilot’s Row on Friday April 12.

Tickets are free and the play is not suitable for children under 11 years of age. For more information contact Studio 2 on 028 71358750, or online at info@gscaderry.com.