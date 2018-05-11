‘The Monk, The Bird, & the Priest’ set to open at Derry’s Playhouse

A new production telling the story of life, education, mercy and malice in a fictional 1950s Irish College has opened at The Playhouse.

Inspired by first-hand accounts and real-life experiences, The Playhouse production of ‘The Monk, The Bird, and the Priest’ opens this Wednesday, May 16, and will run until Saturday, May 19.

The new piece is written by Liam Campbell (whose acclaimed new work, The Bog Couple, enjoyed a sold out run and standing ovations at The Playhouse in February) and directed by Kieran Griffiths.

For some of the pupils their schooldays are the making of them, for others they are a living and crushing hell. For the established order of the ecclesiastical teaching staff, the chief tormenter of whom is nicknamed The Bird, no humiliation, no beating, no mental torture is too savage in the righteous shaping of their wards.

But for one principled priest, Father Jude Connolly, every day presents an opportunity to offer a resistance against the ruthless and established regime, and a chance to shine a little Grace and replenishing light into the lives of these Catholic boys. “Based upon the first-hand stories, real-life experiences and fictional accounts, this piece is by turn, moving, harrowing, inspiring and bejewelled with moments of dark comedy,” producer and director Kieran Griffiths said. “This original new work by playwright Liam Campbell is a must see.”

The Playhouse production of ‘The Monk, The Bird, and the Priest’ by Liam Campbell will run at The Playhouse until Saturday (19 May), 8pm. Tickets are £10. Browns Bonds Hill Group will bring their renowned fine dining experience to the theatre to accompany performances on Thursday May 17, Friday 18 and Saturday 19 from 6pm before the performance at 8pm.

Contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk