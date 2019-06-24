Free Derry Corner.

These 19 insults only make sense if you are from Derry

It's not just the gift of the gab Derry people possess but also a remarkable talent for bringing heated debates to an abrupt end with insults you are unlikely to hear anywhere else.

The following 19 hilarious insults are amongst the most popular uttered in the homes and work places of our beloved city.

Meaning: a very sneaky person; always up to no good.

1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes

Meaning: a very sneaky person; always up to no good.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Meaning: he or she has a head that bears a striking resemblance to that of a scone.

2. Scone head

Meaning: he or she has a head that bears a striking resemblance to that of a scone.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Meaning: A person with questionable hygiene standards.

3. Dirty baste

Meaning: A person with questionable hygiene standards.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
An annoying person who does not know how to stop being annoying.

4. You are such a dose!

An annoying person who does not know how to stop being annoying.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5