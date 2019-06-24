These 19 insults only make sense if you are from Derry
It's not just the gift of the gab Derry people possess but also a remarkable talent for bringing heated debates to an abrupt end with insults you are unlikely to hear anywhere else.
The following 19 hilarious insults are amongst the most popular uttered in the homes and work places of our beloved city.
1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes
Meaning: a very sneaky person; always up to no good.
2. Scone head
Meaning: he or she has a head that bears a striking resemblance to that of a scone.
3. Dirty baste
Meaning: A person with questionable hygiene standards.
4. You are such a dose!
An annoying person who does not know how to stop being annoying.
