These 19 insults only make sense if you are from Derry

The following 19 hilarious insults are amongst the most popular uttered in the homes and work places of our beloved city.

1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes Meaning: a very sneaky person; always up to no good.

2. Scone head Meaning: he or she has a head that bears a striking resemblance to that of a scone.

3. Dirty baste Meaning: A person with questionable hygiene standards.

4. You are such a dose! An annoying person who does not know how to stop being annoying.

