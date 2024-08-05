29 great pictures as week-long Clonmany Festival gets under way August 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:54 BST
One of the biggest festivals in the country, the Clonmany Festival, is now under way with fun, music and events galore planned for the week ahead.

The festival continues daily through to this weekend. To find out what’s on each day check out https://www.facebook.com/clonmanyfestival

Pictured are people gathered on the opening day on Sunday.

(Photos by George Sweeney/ Derry Journal)

Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the Festival Queens in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

