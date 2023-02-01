A cosy winter break at the beautiful Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel

The Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel.

Nestled among the gentle waters of the Lough Foyle and surrounded by lush green trees that grow more beautiful with the seasons, it is no surprise that they took inspiration from their surroundings when refurbishing their bedrooms.

The hotel recently unveiled the results of a complete refurbishment of 90 of their 94 bedrooms. The four remaining rooms have already been upgraded to an exceptional standard, so this current refurbishment will represent a renewal of the entire bedroom stock. The hotel invited the Journal down to see the new rooms for themselves and dine in the The Edge Restaurant – the only two AA rosette restaurant in Inishowen.

The inspiration for the theme of the rooms is taken from the natural environment and the beautiful setting on Lough Foyle, including the soft earthly colours and the watercolour texture on the carpet. The result is quite beautiful and the earthly colours are certainly relaxing. The rooms are very spacious and exceptionally well-kept. It was also great to have a Smart TV and a coffee machine in the room. The hotel has upgraded their technology to include these in each bedroom. It’s very obvious that so much thought was put into every key detail of the decor – there was even a stunning image of Grianan of Aileach in the bathroom. The promotion of the landscape and heritage of Inishowen and the North West is a theme right throughout the hotel, with photos and descriptions of local landmarks adorning the walls.

With a room that beautiful, it can be difficult to tear yourself away, but the call of the culinary delights that Gordon Smyth, the executive head chef and his team have to offer will do just that.

Using the best of local produce, the menu is a wonder to behold and it’s difficult to choose. Starters included Chicken and Sweetcorn Pithivier, Lyonnaise Onions, Smoked Bacon Jus; Smoked Gubbeen and Buttered Leek Tartlet , Candied Pecan and Pickled Shallot and Velouté of Potato and Leek, with Potato and Parsley Croquette. Mains included Breast of Free-Range Chicken, Celeriac and Parmesan Risotto, Tipsy Grapes and Pancetta (absolutely divine) and Roast Gressingham Duck Breast, Parsnip Puree, Chestnut and Brussel Sprout and Blackberry Jus. Just like the rest of the hotel, every ingredient is chosen carefully and compliments each other perfectly.

For even more relaxation, guests can enjoy the private 9 hole parkland golf course with breath-taking views and the stunning spa and leisure facilities.

We tried the Cara Hydrotherapy Bath, which is a must-do for anyone who visits. With a choice of essential oils, this bath specifically combats muscle tension, as the jets are positioned from the neck to the toes, massaging the body as you relax.

One of the newly-refurbished rooms. There are further investment plans for this year at the hotel, including the spa. This investment is a strong statement and highlightstheir hopes and plans for the future, and of their continued success.

We stayed on the Cosy Winter Offer with includes an overnight stay for two people, with a delicious three course evening meal in The Edge Restaurant, €10 Spa Credit (T&Cs Apply), glass of bubbly on arrival and a full Irish breakfast the next morning.

A special mention must go to the truly lovely staff, who were friendly, kind and genuinely helpful. If you’re planning a break to relax, unwind or to boost your body and soul after the gloomy winter months, look no further than the Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel. Just a short distance from home, it is a real gem within the North West. See www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com

A refurbished room at the hotel, which include Smart TVs and a coffee machine in each bedroom. The new artwork in the rooms reflects the connection with the local community and the natural environment the hotel enjoys.

Guests can also choose to relax in our spa and leisure facilities. Golfers can enjoy some of the most breathtaking views in the world on a course which contours around Lough Foyle. The magnificent parkland fairways are dotted with trees and strategically placed traps. Day pass for hotel guests: €15.00pp. Golf equipment is also available for hire from the spa reception. In addition to this, there are many local attractions, beaches, and so much more including Doagh Famine Village, Inish Adventures, Wild Ireland, Wild Alpaca Way , Glendowen Studio, Moville Pottery and Malin Head.