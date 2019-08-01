August Children’s Month at the Roe Valley Arts Centre

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is hosting a great line up for their annual August Children’s Month festivities.

The month will begin with an Open Doors to Culture Day on Saturday, August 3 from 12pm-3pm. Featuring live music, art workshops, face painters and the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, the event is free for everyone. It is supported by the Good Relations Team and The NI Executive Office, promoting a shared space and a cultural understanding.

Join in the Echo Echo Dance Picnic.

On Thursday, August 8, the amazing Bounce Culture will arrive in the centre giving children the opportunity to enjoy a ‘DJ and Beat Making’ workshop where they will learn a range of techniques including MCing.

A family friendly screening of ‘Zootropolis’ will be screened on Friday, August 9 at 2pm, with a special autism showing at 11am. Following this, ‘The Ilse of Dogs will be shown on Friday, August 16 at 2pm, with a special autism screening at 11am also.

The ‘In Your Space Circus’ Company are hosting a fabulous Family Circus Skills workshop on Saturday, August 10 from 11.30 to 1pm with something for all family members, ages and abilities to try. In the afternoon, families will be able to enjoy a comic showing of The Fibedeers at 2pm.

Country Antrim based writer and storyteller Liz Weir brings her unique style to Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday, August 17 where she will deliver a free fairy story telling session, encouraging children to enjoy the magic of listening to a story.

The Lego movie

On Saturday. August 17, the beautiful story telling skills of Banyan Theatre and The History of Tom Thumb will be told through puppetry, magic, music and audience interaction. The show starts at 12noon and as an added bonus, there will be a post-show Puppet Workshop from 1.15pm to 2.15pm.

Friday, August 23 will now be known as Lego Day at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, with 2 screenings of ‘The Lego Movie 2’. At 11am there will be an autism friendly showing with low lighting, lower sound levels and a chill out room provided and a general screening at 3pm. Complimentary popcorn and juice will be available at both screenings as well.

There will be some Lego Animation Workshops from 10am-12pm for 7-9 year olds and 12.30pm to 2.30pm for 10 -14 year olds. This mini animation master class by ‘CAN DO Academy’ is a great opportunity for children to create their own lego animation on i-pads, with sound and visual effects, titles, and lots of imagination! Places are limited so booking is advised in advance.

Mr Mess makes an appearance on Saturday, August 24 from 2.30pm, but he is very accident prone with bursting balloons and uppity umbrellas never far away. He always has a smile on his face and doesn’t speak at all so this visual performance show is perfect for smaller children to enjoy.

Last but not least the amazing Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company will host a Family Dance Picnic in Drumceatt Square on Saturday, August 24 from 12pm to 2pm, with dance movement sessions for all ages and abilities. You can bring a picnic and enjoy the shared space at this free event.

This will be an excellent month of events designed for children but accessible to everyone. Please see full details of dates, times and prices on www.roevalleyarts.com