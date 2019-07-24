Calling witches, wizards and warlocks to Guildhall

Witches, wizards and warlocks are being urged to gather at the Guildhall to show the world that Derry has the Hex Factor when it comes to Halloween.

A spellbinding Halloween launch party is planned for Thursday, August 1, 5.30pm – 7.30pm, when sorcerers young and old are invited to abandon their cauldrons, dust off their favourite little black cloak, and enjoy a date with the dark side.

With Derry’s reputation as the world’s best Halloween destination to uphold, it’s hoped that the turnout will rival last year’s official launch, when hundreds of witches descended on the city centre. Whether it’s a hastily donned black bin bag or a painstakingly crafted costume, all participants will be rewarded with a magical evening of arts and crafts, storytelling, face-painting and music.

There are just a few months to go until this year’s world-famous Derry Halloween, which runs from October 26 to November 1.

With a theme of The Other World Awakens, the action-packed programme includes the annual parade and fireworks, Samhain Sessions, Little Horrors family fun, a new LegenDerry food event and the return of the hugely successful Awakening the Walls on our 400-year-old city walls.

The award-winning Derry Halloween, named Number One Halloween Destination in the World by USA Today, recently picked up another accolade, Best International Experience at the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle said: “With just three months to go until this year’s Halloween celebrations in Derry and Strabane excitement and anticipation is already starting to build for our globally renowned celebrations,” she said. “Last year’s festivities saw in excess of 100,000 people attend over 100 events across 40 venues and Council’s Festivals and Events team and their partners are busy preparing to break new ground this year.

“The launch party on August 1st is a fantastic opportunity for people to start the festivities early and show the world what they can expect in October so I’d encourage as many people as possible to don their costumes and head for the Guildhall.”

Derry Halloween is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Tourism N. Ireland International Fund.

For more information, visit derryhalloween.com or follow @DerryHalloween on social media #DerryHalloween.