Charity Kids Tractor Run at Bready Cricket Club this weekend

A charity Kids Tractor Run and fund day will be staged at Bready Cricket Club this weekend towards helping raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The event at the Cricket Club on Sunday May 19 will support its Legenderry Cancer Research UK Relay for Life team as they raise money for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This will be a fun filled Sunday funday with something to entertain the whole family! Interactive kids tractor activities, dog show, bouncy castle, BBQ and lots, lots more!

“We have currently 200 kids registered and are expecting big crowds at this event. We hope to see you there!”