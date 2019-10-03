Country music takes centre stage with Chrissy Mac

The Alley Theatre will be ‘keeping it country’ on Thursday, October 10 as Chrissy Mac rolls into town with a jam-packed show.

The young entertainer and Keep It Country TV presenter will host his first ever live concert in the Alley next week, accompanied by a seven-piece live band and joined by special guests that will include Kathy Durkin, Richie Remo and John Rafferty.

The superb line-up will keep you entertained all night long, with a great variety of music, from the country classics to showband hits to Irish country, mixed in with a bit of fun and laughter that will make this a night to remember.

Chrissy Mac has gone from strength to strength in the short space of three years, from touring all over Ireland with the greats of Irish country music to having his own TV show, which will be recorded live on the night of the concert. Chrissy’s energetic stage presence has often been compared to the likes of great Irish entertainers Michael English and Joe Dolan.

This is one night you do not want to miss, so come along and join in on this TV special. There are a limited number of tickets left and they are available for £17.50 from the Box Office on 028 71 384 444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com.