The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock will take place on September 28, led by Bishop Donal McKeown.

The bus will depart from St Eugene’s Cathedral at 8.30am, and following a short stop in Sligo, pilgrims will arrive in Knock for 12 noon. There is an event planned for 12pm followed by Stations of the Cross at 2pm and Mass at 3pm with the Sacrament of the Sick.

The cost is £15.00 and this secures your place, with the money to be paid at St Eugene’s Parochial House.

The bus departs from Knock at 5pm with a one hour stop in Bundoran at 7pm for something to eat.

For further details phone 71262894.