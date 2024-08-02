Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People of differing abilities and ages will this weekend gather alongside elite athletes to take on the all-inclusive and inaugural Maiden City Hyrox.

The Maiden City Hyrox, which takes place at Seán Dolan’s GAC grounds on Saturday, August 3, is the brainchild and passion project of former Derry City, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Ballymena United striker Vincent Sweeney.

Vincent has himself recently competed in the World Championships in France as well as at Hyrox events in Dubai and Spain.

Hyrox is a sport and fitness phenomenon that is growing in popularity across the world with people from all different walks of life and with different abilities, from current world elite and sportspeople to retired sports enthusiasts and people of all abilities who just want to improve their health.

Vincent Sweeney spoke to the Journal ahead of the Maiden City Hyrox this weekend.

It consists of eight 1km runs, and each run is followed by a functional movement and can be done either solo or with a partner.

Fitness instructor Vincent, who has been busy for months getting everything in place for the event, confirmed that interest in the event has been very high. In fact, it’s sold out.

"Everything is coming together. It’s been a lot of work, months and months of work. I competed in the world championships and this is something I have wanted to bring to Derry. Hyrox is growing very fast, it’s so popular and open for all ages and all abilities. It brings people together. It is brilliant for people who want to have that sense of achievement.”

Among the 250 people taking part will be older and younger competitors, two local people Samantha and Dylan who use wheelchairs, as well as athletes and Hyrox enthusiasts from across Ireland, Britain and right across the world.

Vincent (back far right) with other local people ahead of the event this weekend.

“I can’t wait to see the look on people’s faces when they cross that finish line and realise they have done it,” Vincent said. “It is such an amazing feeling. Everything feels better when you sweat for it, and when you see that sense of achievement on Saturday it’ll make all the work worth it.

"Derry deserves this, and people here deserve to have a chance to take part in events like this. Derry is full of talent but they don’t really get the chances the way people do elsewhere. This can change people’s lives. it just has to start with that little spark.”

Vincent praised all those who have helped make the event possible and said the potential of this event was massive.

"It could open a lot of doors if you get this done right,” he said.

The layout of the course.

A top athlete himself, Vincent gave away all his sporting medals and prizes from his impressive footballing career to ensure he never fell into the trap of resting on his laurels and to keep that innate hunger alive. As well as achieving a number of incredible feats, including a 48 hour running challenge barefoot on a gravel pitch in support of friend diagnosed with cancer, he placed within the top 15 in the world in his age category at the Hyrox World Championships, and is now hopeful that one day Derry will have its own world champion.

“I want to take people now to the World Championships, imagine the support they’d get and what a feeling that would be to have a world champion from here,” he said.

There are a growing number of hyrox events across the world and Vincent said two local men he has been working with, Paul White and Michael Philson are prime contenders for competing among the elites.

And if you missed out on this weekend’s event, fear not as there may be still be a chance to train with the best in the world.

Hyrox is growing in popularity across the world.

Vincent has secured a visit to Derry by Hyrox World Champion Alexander Rončević, who is coming to the Fitness Box gym on Elagh Road on September 21 and 22.

​Alexander Rončević is the current World Champion and the record holder for the fastest men's open race. During his stay here he will be taking part in a training session, a workshop and a Q&A, and will give some training tips, competition advice and an insight into the world of fitness racing.

There are limited places available to ensure participant gets the most out of each element.

To book or check for other events see: https://www.irelandhyrox.ie/upcoming-events

Best of luck to all those taking part and to Vincent and his team this weekend.