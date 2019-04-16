‘Derry Girls’ trail to use ‘Game of Thrones’ model

Northern Ireland tourism chiefs have said they plan to use their experience of building tourism around ‘Game of Thrones’ to develop a new ‘Derry Girls’ trail for the city.

The new initiative has come to light after it was confirmed that Channel 4 have commissioned a third series of the hit comedy show set in Derry during the 1990s.

The second series has seen strong viewing figures across the UK and Ireland and looks set to follow the first series by becoming a worldwide hit via online streaming platform Netflix.

The second season saw the Derry Girls filming at various locations across the city and the north west.

Last Autumn, parts of the city centre, including Shipquay Street. Lower Magazine Street and Guildhall Square, were shut down for filming what turned out to be the final episode in the series.

Other locations that have featured over the past two seasons include Free Derry Corner, Limewood Street, the Bogside, Craigavon Bridge, Foyle Street and the Third Bridge art installation by the River Foyle, as well as outlying rural areas.

Prior to the launch of the second season, Channel 4 commissioned a new mural on the back of Badger’s Bar on Orchard Street. The Derry Girls mural was created by local artists from UV Arts earlier this year and has already become a major tourist attraction for visitors to the city and a fixture on the itineraries of local tour guides.

Confirming the new Derry Girls trail initiative, a Tourism NI spokesperson: “Tourism NI is delighted with the success of Derry Girls and has been working in partnership with NI Screen, Tourism Ireland, Visit Derry and Derry City and Strabane District Council to use the momentum to promote the city of Derry~Londonderry to visitors.

“With the very positive response to the second series and early viewing figures suggesting its continued success, along with the fantastic news of a third series being commissioned, we anticipate strong growth potential for Derry~Londonderry amongst visitors to Northern Ireland.”

The Tourism NI spokesperson added: “We will be using our experiences and specialisms developed from our Game of Thrones screen tourism journey and working in partnership to really build on the success of the show, to provide a strong and unique offering for our local and international visitors and continue to give them even more reasons to visit the beautiful Walled City of Derry~Londonderry.”