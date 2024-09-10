Derry Iron Man Danny Quigley urges other to join in Benone Seaspalsh for World Mental Health Day

Derry’s Ironman athlete Danny Quigley is urging others to take the plunge this World Mental Health Day with AWARE NI.

Danny, who has undertaken a series of superhuman fetes in the water and on dry land to raise funds for, and awareness of, mental health charities and support, attended the launch of AWARE NI’s Sea Splash which is returning to Benone Strand on Sunday, October 13.

The big event aims to raise awareness and generate essential funds for mental health services across Northern Ireland.

Now in its fourth year, the Sea Splash invites participants of all ages to take a dip in the sea for a great cause, with all proceeds going directly to AWARE NI’s network of peer-led support groups. These groups provide vital support for individuals dealing with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder—services that often face funding shortfalls.

Danny Quigley with his son, Jack, daughter Abigeal and AWARE NI's Margaret McCrossan.

Triathlete and mental health advocate Danny Quigley said: "Cold water swimming has greatly benefited my mental health, so I’m excited to support this year’s Sea Splash.

"It’s a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds for AWARE NI, which plays a crucial role in our community by supporting those affected by mental health challenges.’

Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, said: "The AWARE NI Sea Splash is one of our most important events. It’s not just about raising much-needed funds to support our services, which are crucial for those facing mental health challenges—it’s also about creating a strong sense of community.

"The event brings people together, and the mental health benefits of cold water dipping are significant. It’s a day where everyone supports each other, both emotionally and physically."

Tyrone Dippers at 2023 Sea Splash.

Angie Porter from the Tyrone Dippers, a group that regularly experiences the mental health benefits of sea swimming, also offered her support, saying: "Sea swimming has a unique way of clearing the mind and reducing stress, which is why we’re backing the Sea Splash. It’s a meaningful event that supports mental health while allowing us to experience its benefits first-hand."

AWARE NI encourages everyone to join the Sea Splash, donate, or help spread the word. Your support can make a significant difference to mental health services in Northern Ireland.

This year, participants are encouraged to raise at least £75 to help continue AWARE NI’s work, including its Limavady Support Group, which meets fortnightly on Thursdays at 7 pm at Roe Valley Therapy Centre.

For more details or to sign up for the Sea Splash, please visit aware-ni.org/seasplash.