Derry Meet Ups turning loneliness into action with new membership and revamped website launched

Derry Meet Ups, a social group aimed at fostering authentic community connections, is launching an exclusive membership programme designed to reward loyal event attendees while expanding partnerships with local businesses.

Alongside the membership launch, Derry Meet Ups has also introduced a newly revamped website, which will serve as a central hub for events, community groups, and sports activities across the city where people can come together.

Founder Cassie Jane said the new Derry Meet Ups Membership offers “an enhanced experience for regular attendees”, providing discounted tickets on all paid events, early access to in-demand meet-ups before public release, exclusive perks from partnered local businesses, a private online community space for engagement between events, and special member-only events and experiences.

This initiative aims to strengthen the bonds between members while offering tangible benefits to those who participate regularly.

"The website will not only feature Derry Meet Ups events but will also include listings for events across the city and opportunities to connect with community groups and sports clubs,” Cassie said.

Meanwhile local businesses and organisations are being encouraged to submit their details to be featured on the site.

Beyond social events, Derry Meet Ups is also expanding into direct collaborations with independent businesses across the North West, which can host events, co-brand experiences, and offer exclusive perks to members.

The long-term vision, Cassie said, is for Derry Meet Ups to transition into a social enterprise, with profits reinvested into initiatives supporting mental health and well-being, youth engagement and mentorship, and employment and skills development.

"By establishing a sustainable model, Derry Meet Ups seeks to extend its impact beyond social gatherings, turning loneliness into community action,” Cassie said, adding:

“Alongside the introduction of the membership programme, Derry Meet Ups is expanding its event offerings, collaborating with local businesses to bring fresh and unique experiences to members. While signature events such as offline coffee meet-ups, Irish café nights, storytelling evenings, surfing day trips, and Paint & Picnics remain, the calendar will feature new formats designed to provide even greater opportunities for connection and engagement.”

For more information and to become a member see: https://www.derrymeetups.com/